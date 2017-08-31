Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Jerry Rocha and Ken Garr perform this week at Lake Tahoe

Jerry Rocha

Jerry Rocha made his Tahoe debut in January, and this week returns to the basin for the second time. He was a semi-finalist on the seventh season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," was hysterical on my morning radio show and even funnier (and uncensored) on my podcast.

Rocha is pretty blunt and brutally honest, which is refreshing. His tell-it-like-it-is, no-holds-barred style of comedy grabbed me immediately. Comedian and actor Allan Havey has mentioned that Rocha is not only a good guy, but also a very fine comedian.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Rocha has been in stand-up ever since he was a teenager and paid his dues performing all over the country. He has mass appeal and finds humor in everything — be it other people or himself — and it didn't take him very long before he had to relocate to Los Angeles, where he set up shop at the legendary Comedy and Magic Club and the Hollywood Improv.

Rocha appeared in NuvoTV's "Stand Up & Deliver," was featured on SiTV and killed at the Latino Laugh Festival. He released a top-selling comedy album on iTunes called "Take That, Real Dad" and even has his own half-hour documentary that appeared on the Travel Channel. Comedy icon Gabriel Iglesias recently approached Rocha, asking him to appear on the third season of "Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution." He later helped Rocha produce his first hour-long stand-up special.

Ken Garr

Ken Garr is ecstatic to be up here and making his Tahoe debut.

The comedian grew up on the south side of Chicago as the son of a retired Chicago firefighter and homemaker. In fact, get this: Garr hails from three generations of firefighters.

The youngest of four kids, Garr's hilarious views on life are derived from growing up in a blue-collar family with his own white-collar aspirations. He's got a plethora of life experiences, which include his recent divorce, a journey to "creepy" baldness, numerous run-ins with the law and subsequent trips to the hospital, all making for a never-ending journey to fame and fortune that just hasn't happened yet. I'm kidding!

Garr is a graduate of the world-famous Second City Conservatory, which means he not only has many voices and characters in his head, but also that he's full of improvisational energy — it makes for a very entertaining comedy show. He's also part of The Best Friends Podcast with Kane Holloway.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9 p.m. Two shows are held on Saturdays at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.