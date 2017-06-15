Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: John Henton, Avi Liberman perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

John Henton

Henton has had a long and memorable career, and is probably best remembered for the two successful sitcoms he was in: ABC's "The Hughleys" and FOX's "Living Single." Henton received an NAACP Image Award for his work on "The Hughleys" and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The comedian has appeared on many other television shows, including ABC's "The View," "Late Night With Conan O'Brien," Comedy Central and numerous others. Henton is also one of a handful of comedians who appeared on "The Tonight Show" with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. On his first night with Carson, the legendary late night host was so impressed with his set that he called him over to the couch, which is what every comic dreamed of — an affirmation from Johnny.

Carson asked him if he had an agent yet and when Henton said no, Carson replied, "Well you will after tonight." The performance, according to Henton, gave him his career. Soon after, the comedian appeared on "The Bob Hope Young Comedians Special" and eventually got his own special, "John Henton: Comedy With An Attitude" on Showtime.

You know you're working with a class act when you get the same hilarious humor off stage as on stage. When he's not doing shows in the United States Henton performs for our men and women in uniform overseas. He also gets to open for big names in the business such as Little Richard, Paul Rodriguez, The GAP Band, The Pointer Sisters, Kool & The Gang, Kenny Loggins and Kenny G.

Avi Liberman

Liberman has become a solid act and seems more confident every time he returns to Tahoe. Born in Israel, raised in Texas and educated in New York City (sounds like the making of a new sitcom), he eventually settled in Los Angeles working part-time as a substitute teacher during the day while honing his comedy chops at night.

It didn't take long for him to make it, appearing on CBS' "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" and "Make Me Laugh" as well as on NBC's "Friday Night!" Liberman's acting credits include "Dave's World" on CBS, "Boston Common" on NBC and "Andytown U.S.A." on Comedy Central. He has also been heard on radio stations across the country.

In addition to his stand-up, Liberman has appeared in television spots for Mercedes, L.A. Cellular, Miller Lite, Starbucks and Net Zero. His comedy has also taken him to the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. Liberman books comics for tours to Israel and donates all proceeds to The Koby Mandell Foundation, which works with children who are victims of terror. Now you get to see him this week in our room.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.