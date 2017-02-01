Comedy at the Improv with Howie Nave: Matteo Lane and Brian Moses perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Matteo Lane

Lake Tahoe welcomes comedian Matteo Lane to our region for the first time. A New York-based comic who’s done pretty well, he’s performed at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. He’s also appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show,” “Adam Devine’s House Party” and is a current cast member on MTV’s “Girl Code” and “Guy Code.”

Lane performed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where he introduced the audience to his unique show biz experience. The comedian says his entire life has been about being different (a main ingredient to being a good comedian), but says the life of a stand-up comic can be stressful because “Agents always want you to be an actor.” That, and agents want you to have hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers.

On top of all this, Lane says being a “gay voice” has made him constantly bomb auditions. Says Lane, “Nobody cares if you know your lines or which school you attended because show biz is all based on your looks. The only part I might be typecast for is that of a deli worker.”

Lane sounds like he could use a break from the hustle and bustle of the big city life and stretch those non-deli worker legs up here. Being different is good, and even though Lane had a tough time as a kid, he was able to make the experience humorous — like the time he was a kid running in his cousin’s ruby red slippers and avoiding orders from his Uncle Bob to play football like the other boys. “Idiot, I’m gay! Leave me alone!” exclaimed a defiant Lane.

Brian Moses

Another comedian finding his way up here is Brian Moses — he’s performed at comedy clubs and colleges across the country and was a finalist in Orange County’s Funniest Person Competition a few years back, but until you’ve graced the stage here in Tahoe you haven’t really arrived.

Moses has worked with some pretty sharp talent, opening for the likes of Cheech & Chong, Sarah Silverman and Bill Burr. His life growing up prepared him for the grueling task of working on the road for months at a time, and he has his folks to thank for that. Moses’ parents worked for the Navy and the Department of Defense while he was growing up, and as a military brat moved around a lot — he needed to be funny in order to make new friends. Along the way, he turned that skill into a flourishing career.

I have to admit, one of Moses’ reasons for getting into stand-up made me chuckle. He said one of his goals is to become friends with more black people so he can get his hair braided for free. Welcome to Tahoe, my friend.