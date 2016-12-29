Comedy at the Improv with Howie Nave: Raj Sharma and Jen Murphy perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Raj Sharma

The Improv at Lake Tahoe is kicking off 2017 with a new comic: headliner Raj Sharma. A chance trip to The Improv in Los Angeles back in 2002 changed his life forever. Sharma was born and raised in Dallas and brought up in a traditional Hindu household. That alone was more than what he needed for source material, and it gave him all the influence he needed.

Sharma soon began performing all over the country and landed his first stand-up comedy special, “Laugh Factory Presents Raj Sharma Live from Las Vegas,” where he delivered a combination of daily observations and childhood stories. That, coupled with his amazing crowd work, makes for a different, unique show each night.

Comedian Tom Rhodes calls Sharma “head-crushingly funny,” and Bryan Callen says, “He’s funny in three languages: English, Punjabi and the Future.” His passion for comedy, along with a lot of luck, has taken him across the country and the globe, working in clubs and numerous colleges and corporate events.

Sharma is an original member of The Gurus of Comedy and co-founder of the first-ever All South Asian comedy night in North America: Indians at the Improv. Fourteen years into his career, Sharma has worked with some of the best comics in the business including Tom Rhodes, Carl LaBove, Pablo Francisco, Frank Caliendo, Brian Regan, Bruce Bruce and many more. What a treat to bring in the new year with a new face.

Jen Murphy

When Murphy made her first Tahoe appearance, she was in awe of the scenic beauty and wondered if her comedy was worthy of the environment. She needn’t have worried: she clicked and was immediately accepted into our mountain community.

Murphy’s road to comedy started in New York, where she spent years performing in live theatre, working with sketch and improv troupes. After honing her craft, Murphy moved to Los Angeles and has since been seen on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” ABC’s “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen,” as well as on her own half-hour TLC special, “This Is Why You’re Still Single.”

Murphy was in the movie “Dumbbells,” and you can get her CD, “Size Does Matter,” on iTunes. But wait — she’s done more! Murphy has already performed multiple military tours overseas including in Afghanistan and Egypt. Welcome back to Lake Tahoe and Happy New Year!