Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Thomas Dale, Michael Blaustein perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Thomas Dale

When he appeared here for the very first time, comedian Thomas Dale was the middle, or feature, act. You know he's done something right, as he's back as a headlining act.

It wasn't long ago when Dale was a standout in the New Faces showcase at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Soon after, he was on HBO Canada's "Funny as Hell" series. Dale was then on E's "Chelsea Lately," and on Nov. 3, 2012, made his late night debut when he performed stand-up on "The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson."

If that isn't enough, the comedian has been featured in The New York Comedy Festival as well as The Bamboozle Music Festival, where he was named best comedian of 2007. Dale was also on VH1's 100 Sexiest Celebrities and 100 Greatest Child Stars. We're looking forward to having him up here — he has a varied background with different characters that make him an interesting comedian to watch. Welcome back to Lake Tahoe, Dale.

Michael Blaustein

Michael Blaustein is back for the second time. He recently finished several tours, including last year's national "College Humor Comedy Tour" and Comedy Central's "On Campus Tour."

Originally from the East Coast, Blaustein started in our nation's capital before migrating to New York City to study at the prestigious William Esper Acting Conservatory. It was there that he tried stand-up to see if he was any good at it. Sure enough, Blaustein realized he enjoyed the instantaneous feedback of people's laughter.

The comedian perfected his craft, got an agent and soon was seen in commercials for Sprint and AXE and then appeared in the motion pictures "Death of the Dead" and "Alien Jelly Monsters." Blaustein was selected to perform at prestigious comedy festivals such as The Just For Laughs Festival in Toronto and The New York Comedy Festival. His additional credits include an appearance on last season's "Person of Interest" on CBS and he had a supporting role in Spike Lee's movie "The Lucky Guy." He has hosted two shows for MTV and was a cast member of the last season of MTV's Punk'd.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.