Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Todd Glass and Chip Chantry perform this week at Lake Tahoe

Todd Glass

Glass is funny — that's a given — but it's his demeanor on and off stage that cracks me up. He's a force to be reckoned with, and sometimes will break out in song for no apparent reason. This comedian is the consummate pro: He made his mark in the business early (by the time he was 18) and, despite being a headliner, still opens for many big-time friends including Sarah Silverman and David Spade.

I suggest getting a copy of his memoir, "The Todd Glass Situation: A Bunch of Lies about My Personal Life and a Bunch of True Stories about My 30-Year Career in Stand-Up Comedy." It's a great, entertaining read that allows you to know the comedian more intimately.

Glass' television credits include "Last Comic Standing," "The Showbiz Show with David Spade," guest appearances on "Home Improvement," "Friends," "Married… with Children," "Mr. Show" and countless late-night talk shows. The comedian also has a podcast ("The Todd Glass Show") on Nerdist and has no problem getting big-time guests, as he's a comic beloved by many other comedians (a trait that carries through with his audiences as well).

Earlier this year Glass made an appearance at the 2nd annual Just For Laughs NorthWest 2017's "The Alternative Show," which included Silverman, Jim Gaffigan, Colin Quinn and Tom Segura. Glass also performed with Jack Black and Tenacious D, and earned high praise from Black himself.

Glass was also in "Camping With Todd," a pilot he shot with friends Jon Dore and Zach Galifianakis in the Angeles National Forest.

Chip Chantry

Chantry makes his Tahoe debut this week. In addition to his onstage comedy, the performer is a television writer with credits including "Crazy Talk" and "Whacked Out Sports."

Chantry was the winner of Philly's Phunniest contest at Helium Comedy Club (where he's a regular) in 2013, and took top honors with the Funniest Comedian title in the annual Philadelphia Comedy Awards in both 2012 and 2014.

Chantry released his first live comedy album, "Across from the Adonis," a few years ago and is also a humor writer for PhillyMag.com. He wrote and produced the monthly late-night talk show "Good Evening with Chip Chantry" at Helium Comedy Club and the comedy variety program "Chip Chantry's One-Man Show (w/ special guests!)" at the Philly Improv Theater.

He also finds time to write and perform in a number of sketches, including "Deck the Hall and Oates," which VH1 called "one of the best parodies of the year" in 2011.

Looking forward to having this guy add a Lake Tahoe credit to his comedy resume.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.