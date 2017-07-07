Comedy at The Improv with Howie Nave: Vince Morris and David Gee perform this week at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Vince Morris

If you've never been to a Vince Morris show, you are in for a real comedic experience. Morris is one of a few comics who not only push the envelope, but also does it in such a way that you find yourself laughing and thinking at the same time. Morris has a smooth, charismatic style about him — some comics just make it look so easy. He's funny and has plenty of jokes and stories to deliver, but Morris also has some pointed opinions and nothing is going to interrupt his comedic cadence!

Morris' best stuff comes from personal experience: He was raised by a single father and turned those tough times into funny observations on how he saw the world growing up. Add to that the stuff going on around the globe and he could easily do a two-hour show!

Some of Morris' credits include B.E.T's "Comic View," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," "Sex And The City," CBS' "The Late Late Show," "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen" and several Comedy Central half-hour specials. In addition to performing at comedy clubs, theaters and cruise ships, Morris loves performing for our military at installations all over the world.

The comedian is quick to point out all those who are ignorant in our society and how scary it is that the walking dead do in fact walk among us — he makes you realize you're not alone in the world. As much as he enjoys making people laugh, he also wants to leave his audience thinking about bigger issues.

I asked Morris if he puts much time into social media. He said, "Oh yeah. You gotta be Tweeting, you gotta be Facebooking and what not, as you got to be your own person. Which is cool because it gives you some good ways to market yourself."

David Gee

Gee is an internationally known comedian who has performed everywhere from Applebee's in Nevada to south of the border in Mazatlán. Gee considers Tahoe his second home: Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tahoe was a regular destination on weekends with his family and classmates.

When it comes to comedy shows, Gee is the master at setting the mood as emcee. He has hosted numerous charity events (like the annual golf tournament thrown by Entertainment Tonight), emceed the Bob Hope Desert Classic, was on the dais with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Roast of Special Effects Wizard Stan Winston, emceed the Friar's Roast of Tommy LaSorda, was the featured comedian at the Carl Reiner Celebrity Tennis and Golf Tournament and was a semi-finalist on ABC's "The Next Best Thing."

My all-time favorite David Gee performance was his appearance on comedian Rita Rudner's Showtime special "Rita Rudner And 3 Potential Ex-Husbands," where he played one of her ex-husbands. Out of the other comics on Rita's special, Gee's was by far the standout.

With regards to his style of comedy, Gee has a little bit of something for everybody, be it topical commentary or observational, and oftentimes will make himself the butt of the joke. He also does impressions of famous celebrities from the golden era of Hollywood. Gee is so dead-on with his sport announcer impressions, which is one of the reasons we book him up here as close to the American Century Championship as possible. His Vin Scully (best known for his play-by-play for the Los Angeles Dodgers) is so perfect that when Scully first heard Gee do it, he cracked up.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.