Barton Foundation awards community health grants to nonprofits

The Barton Foundation has given over $63,000 in community health grants this year through its 2017 grant cycle.

In addition to $10,000 in funding to the Mental Health Cooperative and Community Health Advisory Committee, $53,000 was distributed to local nonprofits to boost services and programs focused on the top three community health needs of mental health, substance abuse, and access to care, as identified by the 2015 Community Health Needs Assessment completed by Barton Health.

The Barton Foundation's 2017 grant cycle supported organizations and programs that improve quality of life for the South Lake Tahoe community through counseling and supportive services, mental and behavioral health programs, substance abuse programs, senior wellness programs, youth mentor programs, dental services for children, and support for caregivers and family members in need.

A combined $53,000 went to 15 local nonprofits:

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, supporting social and emotional growth camps for at risk children.

Live Violence Free, providing funds for child advocacy and youth therapy services.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District ALLY Club, to educate those working with LGBTQ youth and other under-served populations.

LTUSD Dental Hygiene Program, for K-8 grade dental care and high school dental education

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) El Dorado County Chapter, supporting the Brain Health Leadership Club at South Tahoe High

Police Activities League, support for at-risk youth

SOS Outreach, for healthy living workshops and leadership development programs serving at risk youth.

South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, supporting community members fighting cancer with transportation to receive care.

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, for temporary shelter services and equipment.

Tahoe Magic, for Young Tahoe Smiles program funding with Dr. Ortega. Dental care for area youth that are uninsured.

Tahoe Senior Plaza, to provide hygiene products, transportation, health and wellness programs for low-income seniors.

Tahoe Transportation District, Support for transportation programs focused on seniors, veterans and the disabled.

Tahoe Turning Point, for the foster youth placed in residential group homes.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services, for providing free youth mental health and substance abuse counseling services

"Barton is a committed partner and leader in our community's health and well-being," said Troy Matthews," Barton Foundation Executive Director as he recognized the grant recipients. "The Foundation is proud to inspire the philanthropy and volunteerism that provides access to care and supports direct community benefit."

As part of their annual grant cycle, the Barton Foundation recognized the spirit of volunteerism and selfless giving in a local community member, Marsha Ticas. Ticas, the recipient of the first annual Volunteer of the Year award, has volunteered hundreds of hours and was instrumental in implementing the Mental Health kiosks in key South Lake Tahoe locations that provide education and resources to people in need of services.

Since 2009, Barton Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in community health grants. The 2018 grant cycle will open up for applications May 1 through 31 in 2018.

Grant criteria and updates can be found at bartonhealth.org/grants.

This article was provided by Barton Health.