Democratic candidates for California 4th Congressional District speaking in South Lake Tahoe Thursday

Three Democratic candidates for California's 4th Congressional District will be in South Lake Tahoe Thursday, Nov. 16, for a candidate forum.

The event, which is being sponsored by the South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club, South Lake Tahoe Solidarity Network and the Tahoe Climate Change Action Network, will be held in the Lake Tahoe Community College Board Room from 6 – 8 p.m.

The public is invited to come meet the candidates and hear where each stands on a variety of issues, including those affecting Lake Tahoe and the Sierra region, according to a press release. Approximately 45 minutes of the forum will be reserved for audience questions.

The candidates participating in the forum are Regina Bateson, Roza Calderon and Jessica Morse. A fourth candidate, Rochelle Wilcox, announced earlier this month that she was suspending her campaign.

The three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in an effort to unseat incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove).

With nearly 63 percent of the vote, McClintock defeated Democratic challenger Bob Derlet in 2016 to win re-election in the sprawling 4th Congressional District.

McClintock was met with vocal opposition in town halls earlier this year.