California Tahoe Conservancy awards $3.35M for 8 Lake Tahoe projects

The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday awarded up to $3.3 million for eight project around the Tahoe Basin intended to improve forest health, lake clarity and water quality.

"The suite of projects approved today help address some of the most pressing issues facing Lake Tahoe," said Larry Sevison, the Conservancy's board chairman. "If we are to tackle the threats of catastrophic wildfire, aquatic invasive species, and polluted storm water, we must plan for the future and implement innovative solutions. I'm pleased to report that these projects support that goal."

The projects approved for funding include:

Collaborative Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Program Planning, Tahoe Resource Conservation District (Tahoe RCD), $862,000: To evaluate new techniques for controlling aquatic invasive plants and plan for future AIS control efforts.

Control of the Invasive Mysis Shrimp to Recover Lake Clarity and Ecosystem Health, University of California, Davis, $390,081: To plan and test a strategy to reduce the abundance of nonnative Mysis shrimp, which damage Lake Tahoe's food web and harm lake clarity.

Lake Tahoe West Restoration Partnership, National Forest Foundation, $398,750: To plan for large-landscape, multi-jurisdictional forest health, water quality, and restoration projects on nearly 60,000 acres on Lake Tahoe's west shore.

Tahoe City Caltrans Maintenance Yard Relocation and Restoration Project, Tahoe Transportation District, $354,000: To evaluate the feasibility of relocating the Tahoe City Caltrans Maintenance Yard, which sits on environmentally sensitive land on the banks of the Truckee River, to a more appropriate location.

Polaris Creek and Wetland Restoration, Feasibility Study, Tahoe RCD, $282,000: To explore the feasibility of restoring Polaris Creek and adjacent wetlands near Dollar Point on the north shore.

Country Club Heights Erosion Control Project, El Dorado County, $250,000: To construct water quality improvements in several areas of Meyers to enhance wildlife habitat, increase groundwater recharge, and improve water quality.

Country Club Heights Erosion Control Project, Phase 3, El Dorado County, $250,000: To plan for future storm water improvements that will improve water quality in areas of Meyers that discharge directly into the Upper Truckee River.

Bijou Park Creek Restoration Priority Acquisition, city of South Lake Tahoe, $572,250: To acquire and restore one environmentally sensitive urban parcel as part of the city's effort to restore the Bijou Park Creek watershed.

The funds come from Proposition 1.

At the same meeting, the board authorized the Conservancy to enter into a joint powers agreement with the Sierra Nevada Conservancy to improve coordination and work together to address shared issues such as forest health, watershed restoration, and recreation needs throughout the Sierra Nevada region.

This story was provided by the California Tahoe Conservancy.