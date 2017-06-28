Costs, lack of support force cancelation of Lake Tahoe food truck event | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Citing high costs and limited support, organizers of a food truck event in South Lake Tahoe have canceled the event.

The inaugural Tahoe Truck Stop Food Truck Weekend, a three-day event planned by On Course Events, was slated for July 14-16. The event was going to include eight food trucks and a late night performance from Afrolicious at the American Legion.

However, limited event support combined with "overwhelming costs" — costs stemming from the infrastructure needed to host eight trucks and guests all weekend — made the event too expensive to produce, according to a press release.

"We are so hungry to get a food truck culture going in Lake Tahoe," Rob Giustina of On Course Events stated in the release. "It's another great event that would make this area thrive. If we are able to recruit more event sponsors and community support, we will consider producing the event in 2018."

Afrolicious is set to perform at Live at Lakeview on Thursday, July 13, and a few food trucks may be added to the summer music series.