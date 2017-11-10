Country duo Maddie & Tae rocks Reno’s Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Breakout country duo Maddie & Tae met at the age of 15 at a showcase in North Texas, and the event led to the two young singers taking writing trips to Nashville, eventually becoming a performing team.

"The result is an authentic sound allowing their vocal harmonies and topical lyrics to really shine, fueled by the girls' upbringing and musicianship — each play guitar on stage, with Maddie picking up the mandolin from time to time — and mirroring the gumption and energy of the early Dixie Chicks albums," states a release from Red Light Management.

The two 22-year-olds both cite '90s country as inspiration for their own music.

"While their music reflects their easygoing, energetic personalities, as they wrote together they shared personal, emotional experiences as well," continues the release.

Both musicians went through challenges that resulted in "After the Storm." As is the theme of that song, much of Maddie & Tae's music is focused on uplifting women.

"We are girls with something to say," said Maddie. "We may be young, but we were brought up to know how we should be treated. We've got a new, different perspective that we think is relatable."

Catch Maddie & Tae at Reno's Silver Legacy Resort Casino, located at 407 N. Virginia Street, on Friday, Nov. 10. The gig begins at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $45.50 to $50.50. Purchase admission and learn more online at http://www.silverlegacy.com or call 775-325-7401.

— Lake Tahoe Action