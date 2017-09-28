Cram-a-cruiser to benefit Bread & Broth

On Saturday, South Shore community members will have the opportunity to pack a police cruiser full of food for a good cause.

St. Theresa's Bread & Broth 4 Kids, which helps South Lake Tahoe children in need, is hosting its cram-a-cruiser Sept. 30 at Grocery Outlet from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bread & Broth 4 Kids packs bags of food each week for local school kids to take home over the weekend. Students at Sierra House Elementary, Bijou Community School, Tahoe Valley Elementary and South Tahoe Middle School who qualify for the free lunch and breakfast program are also eligible to receive weekend food through Bread & Broth 4 Kids, according to a press release.

Each weekend the children receive three dinners, two breakfasts, two lunches and snacks to take home when food provided at school is not available.

Funded completely by donations, Bread & Broth 4 Kids welcomes food and cash in order to bag the weekend food. During the 2016-17 school year, 140 students received the weekly bags, and this year's goal is 150 each week.

Individual serving sizes are needed so the children can carry them home. Many families do not have means to cook so items requiring no preparation, water or easy heating are necessary. Bread & Broth purchases fresh fruit each week to be placed in the food bags.

Grocery Outlet is located at 2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd.