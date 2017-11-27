Authorities arrest person of interest in Stateline homicide
November 27, 2017
Authorities have arrested a suspect — a previously deported ex-felon — in connection with an October homicide at a Stateline casino.
The University of Nevada Reno Police Department arrested Jose DeJesus Rodiguez-Quezada on Wednesday, Nov. 22, in Sparks, Nevada, after receiving reports of a suspicious person sleeping on a sidewalk near the UNR Agricultural Ranch area on east McCarran Boulevard, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
In late October, Rodriguez-Quezada was identified as a person of interest in the killing of Kevin LeRoy Edwards, who was found dead inside a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Oct. 3.
The subsequent investigation determined Edwards, 56, was the victim of a homicide. His vehicle was stolen and eventually found abandoned in Wadsworth, Nevada — approximately 88 miles from Stateline.
After making contact, UNR police determined Rodriguez-Quezada, a previously deported ex-felon, was in possession of a concealed weapon, according to the Douglas department.
Rodriguez-Quezada was arrested for charges of: ex-felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a concealed weapon without a permit; and obstructing a public officer.
Rodriguez-Quesada also was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the state of Washington and a hold that Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed on him.
The investigation of Edwards’ slaying is ongoing.
