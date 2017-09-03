Authorities release new photos from stabbing outside Stateline casino

Authorities hope new pictures will help identify the two men believed to have participated in a stabbing and robbery that occurred Aug. 13 at Harrah’s in Stateline.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released three new photos of the men they suspect were involved in the early morning assault that sent the victim to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Harrah’s around 3:10 a.m. Aug. 13 for a report of a stabbing and robbery on the sidewalk near valet parking.

The victim had been stabbed and was taken for medical treatment.

A reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.