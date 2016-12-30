El Dorado County man arrested in connection with infant’s death | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An El Dorado County man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 6-week old infant earlier this month.

Michael Swope, 29, was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on second degree murder and child abuse causing great bodily harm/death.

Authorities have been unable to determine if Swope is the father of the deceased infant, according to Sgt. Tasha Thompson of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have received conflicting statements on the matter, she added.

The incident was originally reported earlier in December as an unresponsive infant and request for medical aid. Responders arrived at the residence on Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and transported the infant to Marshall Medical Center in Placerville.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, Thompson said.

The sheriff’s office conducted a death investigation Dec. 18, and during the course of the investigation the death was determined to be a homicide, according to a press release.

“The death investigation has been completed … there is an active criminal investigation,” Thompson said.

The infant’s mother is cooperating with authorities and is not considered a suspect, according to the press release.

The bail amount for Swope is $1 million, according to jail records.