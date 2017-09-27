Fire destroys cabin at Echo Lake

Quick action and teamwork helped contain a structure fire to a single cabin on Echo Lake Wednesday morning.

Lake Valley Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire alarm call on the north shore of Echo Lake around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. The sole occupant of the cabin awoke to find the cabin full of smoke.

The person exited the cabin, without any injuries, and called 911.

By the time authorities arrived on the scene, the two-story cabin was completely engulfed in flames.

Lake Valley firefighters, with help from Cal Fire, were able to contain the blaze to the cabin and prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring cabins and surrounding land. Firefighters also were aided by Echo Lakes Marina, who transported personnel to the scene, which required a boat to access.

Lake Valley could not release information regarding a possible cause of the fire, which remains under investigation, Kileigh Labrado with Lake Valley Fire Protection District told the Tribune.

The cabin was completely destroyed with only the foundation remaining.

In the aftermath of the fire, the occupant was unable to recall if the smoke detector was working.

The fire marshal reminded homeowners to check and replace the batteries in their smoke detectors twice a year.