Former Lakeside Inn and Casino employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

A Stateline man pleaded guilty to a felony embezzlement charge in court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The man admitted to stealing money from Lakeside Inn and Casino in Stateline, totaling more than $650. He was arrested after deputies responded to a theft call last July. On scene, deputies contacted the general manager of Lakeside who said one of his employees committed theft. The manager said he believed the man had been accessing slot machine "free play" in the casino to obtain credits for his personal benefit.

The manager said he conducted an audit of electronic records pertaining to a player tracking card that is used by authorized employees, including the accused employee. The player tracking card is used on machines for training and testing.

The man allegedly loaded free play 84 times. If a jackpot is scored on the machines, the money should be checked back into the casino cage cashier, however, he allegedly had $3,150 in free play credits.

When deputies interviewed the man, he admitted to having cashed out around $2,000 from the machines. According to reports, he expressed remorse and apologized for taking the money.

He is facing a maximum of 60 months in prison. He will be sentenced Jan. 9.