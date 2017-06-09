Heavenly ski pass thief changes plea | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A Minden man who was scheduled for trial admitted during his pretrial conference to stealing thousands of dollars worth of ski pass vouchers from Heavenly Ski Resort.

Tim E. Jacobsen, 22, admitted he was one of three men who stole ski pass vouchers worth a total of $37,920 from Heavenly and sold them online. Mark E. Graham of Gardnerville and Angelo Bozin of South Lake Tahoe also are charged with the crime, which allegedly took place between October 2015 and March 2016. Both have denied guilt.

Jacobsen admitted Monday, June 5, in a plea agreement to being a principle to embezzlement, a category C felony.

His trial was set for June 20. If Graham and Bozin also admit guilt, Jacobsen will return for sentencing Aug. 7. If one or both the other men continue to deny guilt, Jacobsen's plea agreement is nullified, and he will head to trial, but at a later date.

Jacobsen is facing a one to five year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.