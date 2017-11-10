Police, fire call to Lakeside Marina a false alarm

A 911 call claiming an individual was hanging from the dock at Lakeside Marina early Friday morning proved to be untrue.

“We had a report that there was someone hanging off the dock at Lakeside Marina yelling for help,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Tim Spencer, one of the responders on scene. “We searched the dock area and water and found no one.”

Both South Lake Tahoe Police Department and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to the event.