Police, fire call to Lakeside Marina a false alarm
November 10, 2017
A 911 call claiming an individual was hanging from the dock at Lakeside Marina early Friday morning proved to be untrue.
“We had a report that there was someone hanging off the dock at Lakeside Marina yelling for help,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Tim Spencer, one of the responders on scene. “We searched the dock area and water and found no one.”
Both South Lake Tahoe Police Department and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue responded to the event.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime & Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Measure C failed: What now for South Lake Tahoe’s roads?
- Barton Health nurses to vote on joining union
- South Tahoe’s Gutierrez fights off life-threatening diagnosis, starts every game for Vikings
- Lake Tahoe luxury condo project seeks phase 1 expansion
- All-new Sierra Cinemas provides weekly free movie screenings