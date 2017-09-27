San Francisco man gets 5-year sentence for stabbing friend at Lake Tahoe hotel

A San Francisco man received a five-year prison sentence Sept. 19 after admitting to a 2014 stabbing that took place in a Lake Tahoe hotel room.

Christopher Calder, 33, was arrested after Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the July 5 call.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence argued Calder should be allowed to enter an alcohol-drug program, but District Judge Tod Young said, “You don’t get to stab someone and not go to jail for it.”

According to police reports, Calder, his daughter and his friend returned to their hotel room that was occupied by four adults and one juvenile. Calder entered the room when the victim and his girlfriend were sleeping. Calder was making noise, so he and victim started arguing about the noise.

The argument ensued into an altercation and Calder armed himself with a knife. He then pushed the victim into the hotel hallway. The victim was attempting to reenter the room when Calder stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim’s girlfriend called the police and the victim was taken to Renown Hospital for his injuries.

Calder was sentenced to a maximum of 60 months in prison with eligibility for parole.