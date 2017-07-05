Second lane of US 50 reopened in Zephyr Cove after small fire | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Both lanes of U.S. 50 are open now after a small vegetation fire forced the closure of one lane in Zephyr Cove while firefighting crews worked on the blaze around 11 a.m. today. The fire is now contained, according to an official with Tahoe Douglas Fire.

TDFPD crews are responding to a small vegetation fire on Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove. One lane of Highway 50 will be closed. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) July 5, 2017

Highway 50 single lane closure near Zephyr Cove has been cleared. All lanes are now open. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) July 5, 2017

“There was a small five-by-five [foot] fire on a U.S. Forest Service parcel in Zephyr Cove by Dreyfus estate,” said Eric Guevin, fire marshal for Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

The cause is under investigation, but Guevin said it could have been from an illegal campfire or BBQ.

“We have signs posted everyone saying those activities are not allowed, but it still happens,” added Guevin.

Ninety percent of the wildfires in the Tahoe Basin are human-caused.