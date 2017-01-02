SLTPD: SnowGlobe-related incidents on the rise | TahoeDailyTribune.com

SnowGlobe Music Festival’s continued growth has resulted in more than just a venue space at Lake Tahoe Community College nearly double the size of its old spot — it’s also caused more police encounters with attendees.

On Dec. 29, the first night of the three-day music festival, 14 people were arrested for trespassing, including three juveniles, reported South Lake Tahoe Police Department Sgt. Travis Cabral.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control, a state law enforcement agency that comes up each year from Sacramento to help local agencies, recorded 47 transgressions.

Out of those 47, 30 were for minors in possession of alcohol, nine were for open container violations, two were for public urination, another two were for possession of drugs, and four were for trespassing.

“It’s definitely an increase in contacts this year for the first night,” said Cabral. “We received numerous loud noise complaints on top of that as well.”

In response to the growing popularity of the festival, Cabral said there was a “significant increase” in boots on the ground from both the local law enforcement agencies and the private security company hired by SnowGlobe.

A hotline number has been set up to record noise concerns at 530-542-6001. Calling 911 should be reserved for emergencies only.

More information about the festival can be found on the city of South Lake Tahoe’s website at http://www.cityofslt.us/snowglobe.