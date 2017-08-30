South Lake Tahoe man arrested on child pornography charges
August 30, 2017
A 65-year-old South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.
The arrest was made two days after law enforcement received a report of a man annoying and molesting a child under the age of 18, according to a press release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was served and law enforcement located images of child pornography.
Detectives arrested Robert P. Huckaby, a South Lake Tahoe resident, Wednesday. He was booked into the El Dorado County jail for possession of child pornography and molesting or annoying a child younger than 18.
According to jail inmate information, Huckaby was no longer in custody Wednesday evening. Total bail for his two charges was $60,000.
