South Lake Tahoe massage parlor owner arrested for sexual battery | TahoeDailyTribune.com

An owner of a massage parlor in South Lake Tahoe has been arrested for alleged sexual battery.

On Thursday, July 6, a 34-year-old female told South Lake Tahoe Police that she was sexually battered during a massage at the Chinese Magic Massage.

An investigation into the report revealed that there was "probable cause" to arrest Qiteng "Eric" Lu, owner of the parlor, "for penetration by foreign object, sexual battery and attempting to prevent a witness from reporting a crime," according to a June 10 release from SLTPD.

Lu was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

SLTPD is asking that anyone with information about this case, or any unreported cases involving Lu or Chinese Magic Massage, call the precinct at 530-542-6100. For those who wish to remain anonymous, reports can be made to Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800 or on Facebook at "Secret Witness – South Lake Tahoe."