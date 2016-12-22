South Lake Tahoe woman arrested, accused of operating fraudulent travel business in Sun Valley | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested earlier this month as a result of an investigation into a fraudulent travel business operating out of Sun Valley, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest came after a Secret Witness tip in early December stating that the woman, 39, previously resided in Sun Valley where she operated Vysa Travel, but had since moved to the South Lake Tahoe area.

Detectives contacted the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to provide officers with a possible location for the woman. South Lake Tahoe officers made the arrest Dec. 7 and the suspect waived extradition, which allowed for her transfer to the Washoe County Detention Facility Dec. 14.

The woman faces numerous charges, according to the sheriff’s office, including four counts of embezzlement, four counts of obtaining money under false pretense and four counts of using a credit card of another without consent.

The woman owned Vysa Travel, a vacation travel company that operated in the Sun Valley area before it unexpectedly closed in September 2015. Numerous customers reported they prepaid for vacations through the company prior to the closing of Vysa Travel and the money was never refunded. At that time, detectives were unable to locate the owner of the business.

Since starting the investigation in September 2015, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received approximately 12 complaints alleging fraudulent activity involving Vysa Travel.