Stateline burglaries prompt warning to lock doors

A rash of vehicle burglaries over the past week have prompted a warning to Stateline residents to lock up their homes and vehicles.

There have been 13 attempted burglaries and burglaries with losses, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

“The crimes began occurring Aug. 24 and have been occurring in the dark hours to vehicles parked in driveways and on the street,” Smith said. “All the vehicles that were involved were left unlocked. The loss ranges from cash, wallets, an IPad and checkbook.”

One witness reported seeing a surveillance recording of a white male 5-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a baseball cap, carrying a backpack, trying to open a car door, Smith said.

While an active burglar is working Stateline, residents across the county are reminded the best way to prevent theft is to lock their doors.

“Be aware of suspicious persons in the neighborhood, and call Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if you see someone suspicious at -775-782-5126 or 911 if you see a crime occurring,” Smith said.