Stateline man gets up to 5 years in prison for felony DUI

A Stateline man received 2-5 years in prison for driving under the influence with a prior conviction on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old man has felony DUI convictions from 2009 and 2013, according to the courts.

He was arrested in September 2016 with a .2 blood alcohol content.

He admitted he drove under the influence of alcohol with a prior felony conviction for the same offense.

He was picked up in September 2016 on Highway 395 near Riverview Drive in Gardnerville after he was spotted swerving and traveling 30 mph in a 55 mph zone. The man admitted to deputies he had consumed five or six drinks at the Topaz Lodge before driving.

He was sentenced to 60 months in prison with a minimum parole eligibility of 24 months and fines and fees totaling $2,028.