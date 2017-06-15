Tahoe crime recap: Man’s conversation with ex-wife sparks violent reaction from wife | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A South Lake Tahoe woman allegedly assaulted her husband after she overheard him talking on the phone with his ex-wife.

The 32-year-old woman became irate after overhearing the conversation at their residence at the Bear's Den Inn on May 23, according to Lt. Shannon Laney with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. The man had apparently been discussing visiting his ex-wife at her residence.

He began packing his bags when the wife became physical with him.

"[The woman] punched and scratched her husband, leaving visible lacerations on his head, face and arms," Laney said reading from the report, adding that she admitted to hitting her husband.

As he bent over to pick up the bag she struck him in the back of the head with a solid object, possibly a cell phone.

Police were called shortly after and arrested the woman. She has since been released from custody, according to El Dorado County jail records.

Out of the cold

Citing a desire to get out of the cold this past winter, a transient man admitted to police that he illegally entered an unoccupied home approximately five times.

The case started as a burglary at a residence on La Salle Street that occurred between Feb. 21 and April 18 when it was reported. Police learned that a suitcase containing personal identification had been left behind.

Police located the man whose identification was in the suitcase at the probation office. Once confronted, the 45-year-old man said he was a transient and was cold at the time. He used a tent stake to open the door. He added that he stayed at the residence — a second home that was not occupied at the time — when his girlfriend kicked him out of their tent, according to Laney.

The man estimated he stayed in the home five times.

While there were possessions reportedly missing (including tools, boots, a motorcycle helmet and television), police were unable to retrieve those items. They did arrest him on May 9 for burglary for taking water, gas and electric. He was also charged with violating his probation.

The man remains in the El Dorado County jail with a total bail of $195,000, according to inmate listings.

Father arrested for domestic violence

An effort to avoid open conflict during a custody exchange between two estranged parents took a bad turn after the father discovered the plot and pushed the mother to the ground.

The mother, a 32-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident, had attempted to drop off her 5-year-old child with the husband earlier than the agreed to exchange time on May 13. The rationale, the mother told police, was that there had been intense arguments recently between her and the father and she wanted to avoid contact with the man, a 31-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident.

The father, who was upstairs at the time, saw the mother and ran downstairs. He stole her phone, grabbed the child and pushed the mother to the ground, according to Laney. The mother left and reported the incident to police, who arrested the father on a charge of domestic violence.

He has since been released from custody.

Warrant arrest

A transient man living in a van in South Lake Tahoe was arrested on May 21 on a warrant.

A police officer originally approached the Ford Econoline van because it looked suspicious. The officer knocked on the van and a 25-year-old man who was sleeping inside woke up and opened the door.

The officer searched his name and learned the man was wanted for theft out of Fort Collins, Colorado. He was arrested and has since been released from custody.