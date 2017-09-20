Two admit involvement in rash of vehicle burglaries outside Stateline casinos

Two people involved in a number of vehicle burglaries outside Stateline casinos admitted guilt in court Monday.

A 29-year-old man from Mexico and 28-year-old woman from South Lake Tahoe both pleaded guilty in their roles in a string of burglaries at the MontBleu and Hard Rock casinos on Tahoe’s South Shore.

On Aug. 17, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the Hard Rock Casino, where a man had broken into a vehicle and stolen a toolbox, cellphone and jumper cables. He was caught by casino security and attempted to flee on foot.

Deputies apprehended him a few blocks away at Dotty’s Casino. The South Lake Tahoe woman was later arrested at MontBleu after security reviewed video surveillance and discovered she was acting as a lookout as man broke into another vehicle there.

She was originally arrested on a bench warrant and then received additional charges after the thefts were discovered.

The man was originally charged with burglary, attempted theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary charges in court.

The woman was originally charged with the bench warrant and principal to commit burglary. She pleaded guilty to the principle to commit charges in court.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.