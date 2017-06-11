Victims sought in Stateline casino smash-and-grab burglaries | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A San Francisco man is in custody on four counts of burglary, destruction of property and possession of burglary tools after he was arrested in Stateline early June 4.

Jeremy Perez, 22, was detained by Harrah's Casino security at 1:30 a.m., according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Perez was detained after he was seen leaving the vicinity where it was reported that several vehicle windows had been smashed and property taken, Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

Deputies called in found items connecting Perez to the car burglaries and an arrest was made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who might have been the victim of a car burglary last weekend in the casino core area of Stateline to call Investigator Jarrod Guilford at 775-586-7256.