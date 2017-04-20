Tahoe crime recap: Warrant foils attempt to falsify identity | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you have a warrant out for your arrest and are pulled over by the police, do not give them the name of another person who also has a warrant out for his or her arrest.

That was the parting lesson of one South Lake Tahoe man's recent arrest, said Lt. Shannon Laney.

The 38-year-old man was pulled over near the intersection of Dover Lane and Tahoe Keys Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. April 7. Police pulled him over for driving with his lights off. The man gave the officer another person's name in an attempt to avoid detection. However, that person also had a warrant out for his arrest, although the arrest report did not say what for, according to Laney.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered multiple tools commonly used in burglaries. He also had a plastic BB gun in his jacket pocket. He was booked into the El Dorado County jail on charges of impersonation, possession of burglary tools, giving false information to a police officer, driving with a suspended license and obstruction.

His initial total bail amount was set at $19,000. As of Tuesday he was no longer in custody.

Arson on forest service land

A South Lake Tahoe homeless man was responsible for starting a small fire that was quickly extinguished but still landed him in jail on a charge of arson.

According to Laney, the man had missed making it to the Warm Room and decided to stay in the woods on U.S. Forest Service land out near the airport. During the course of events, he stepped in some water and lit a log on fire to warm his feet.

"Looks like he was having a really bad day," Laney said.

Somebody reported seeing smoke and firefighters arrived on scene and "kicked some snow on it," Laney said. The man was cooperative and informed police what had happened.

Despite the circumstances of this particular case, Laney said past blazes have led to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to fires.

The man was booked into the El Dorado County jail on charges of forest land arson. Bail was originally at $100,000. As of Tuesday, the man was no longer in custody, according to jail records.

Man with lengthy record arrested for domestic violence

A 43-year-old South Lake Tahoe man who is no stranger to police, was arrested on domestic violence charges after getting into an argument with his girlfriend and smacking her in the face.

Police arrived on April 7 at a residence in the 900 block of Tata Street, where the victim reported that her boyfriend had slapped her in the face causing redness, according to Laney.

The man, who has had about 21 encounters with police, said the girlfriend had scratched his neck and punched him in the midst of a verbal argument. However, officers saw no signs of the physical assault he alleged.

He was arrested on a charge of domestic violence with total bail originally set at $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was no longer in custody, according to jail records.

Failure to return rental car

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested after he failed to return a rental car for nearly a month after it was due.

According to Laney, the 24-year-old man had rented a car from Enterprise on Feb. 17. He was supposed to return the car on March 9, but he never did. Enterprise reported the incident to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Sometime after that, somebody reported seeing the car at the Motel 6 in South Lake Tahoe. A detective who was heading to the hotel to follow up on an unrelated missing person on April 4, watched the vehicle from across the street and observed the man leave his hotel room and go to the back of the car.

At that time the law enforcement officer pulled in and arrested the man, according to Laney.

The man was cooperative during the arrest, which was, according to El Dorado County jail records, for a charge of vehicle theft. According to records, the man was no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Can't keep a clean trailer

A South Lake Tahoe woman, who was described by her live-in boyfriend as a slob, was arrested for assaulting the boyfriend as he was attempting to leave their trailer.

The boyfriend asked her to clean their home on April 4 and when she didn't he started packing his things to leave. That's when the woman, according to what the boyfriend told police, pulled his shirt and scratched his arm.

When officers arrived at the scene, the boyfriend told them that he did all the work around the home. He pointed to sandbags outside that he placed during previous flood warnings.

Unfortunately, Laney said, the two have a 4-year-old son who witnessed the incident.

The 39-year-old woman had a previous domestic violence incident four years before involving the boyfriend. The woman was booked on a domestic violence charge. As of Tuesday she was no longer in custody, according to El Dorado County jail records.

Baton where the sun don't shine

A homeless man was arrested after getting into a verbal altercation with a security guard at a laundromat near the Y on April 8.

According to Laney, the laundromat has hired a private security firm to keep transients from using the business as a shelter. When one of the uniformed security officers approached the 50-year-old homeless man and said he needed to leave if he wasn't washing clothes, the homeless man became upset.

"[He] came at the security officer, threatened to shove his baton up his ass, and then left," Laney said.

Shortly after that incident, the homeless man was contacted by a South Lake Tahoe police officer, and the man had a similar reaction. He attempted to pull away and did not cooperate with the arresting officer.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including a felony charge for violating parole. Total bail for all charges was set at $250,000, according to El Dorado County jail records, which also indicated the man was still in custody Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is one in a rash of calls involving homeless individuals at the Y, according to law enforcement.

"With the types of calls we've had the past few month, this especially I think is right around the same lines as those," Laney said of the incident.