Dawes’ self-titled tour stops at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Dawes has a new sound — and they’re bringing it to the South Shore for a one-night headlining gig at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, Jan. 20.

The four-member band released its newest album, “We’re All Gonna Die,” on Sept. 16. The new bass- and keyboard-heavy songs may come as a surprise to longtime Dawes fans, but the group remains the same at its roots.

“I would call it a little bit of a modernization of our other records. We tried to get a little wilder and weirder, a little more out of our shell than we have in other records.

“We’re the same band we always are, and we recorded in a similar method we always do,” bassist Wylie Gelber said.

Dawes’ new tone comes off funkier than that of albums past. One listen of “Quitter” or “We’re All Gonna Die” is enough to prove the point. Compared with title track “All Your Favorite Bands” from the previous album, it places a stronger emphasis on a futuristic sound the band identifies as “sonic explosion.”

“Taylor [Goldsmith] writes the songs, but I don’t think there’s any different inspiration — just whatever’s going on in his life. Tonally, we try to mix all the things we love and blend it all together.

“With this album we waited to arrange and write the parts until we were in the studio. The parts and sounds come from a completely different headspace. They’re written completely differently, and that puts another spin on it,” Gelber continued.

But the combination of sounds is what fans of Dawes have to look forward to on Friday — appearing sans opener, the group is performing a two-part show that focuses half on new pieces and half on fan favorites.

“It’s a well-rounded set of mellower ones and more cutty ones. This is the first tour we’ve done where that’s the basis of the entire tour: a two-set thing with an intermission,” Gelber explained.

Entitled “An Evening with Dawes,” the band’s tour kicked off Jan. 10 in San Diego and made stops in Phoenix, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara before making its way to Stateline.

Tickets for the gig begin at $25, plus tax and fees, and are available at http://www.montbleuresort.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Learn more about Dawes at http://www.dawestheband.com.