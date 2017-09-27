Deadly rockfall at Yosemite was size of building

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A climber who was above a deadly rockfall at Yosemite National Park says a hunk of granite “the size of an apartment building” fell off the mountainside.

Peter Zaybrok (ZAY’-brok) of Ontario, Canada, says he was on his sixth day of a climb up the popular El Capitan on Wednesday when he looked down and saw the rockfall.

El Capitan is one of the world’s largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) from the Yosemite Valley floor.

Authorities say one person was killed and one was injured, and they are searching for more possible victims.

Zaybrok said he would be dead if he’d been climbing at his usual leisurely pace.

The 57-year-old Zaybrock tells KFSN-TV (http://abc30.tv/2xLKAbe) that he doesn’t know how anyone who was below the rockfall could have survived.