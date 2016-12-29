Dingo Weasel jams at South Shore’s Whiskey Dick’s Saloon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Progressive jam rockers and South Shore locals Dingo Weasel arrive at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon for a New Year’s Eve gig that begins at 9 p.m.

The four-member band formed in 2011 and is influenced by Carl Sagan, Isaac Asimov and The Electromagnetic Field — inspirations that the group refers to as “space guys” and “space things” on their Facebook page.

“Hudson [Bunce] brings a wealth of musical vocabulary to the stage and has been playing drums longer than anyone else in the band. Nik [Diaz] has been collecting vintage keyboards since he was a wee little tiny baby, and started playing them when he was around 8 years old. He has an incomprehensible grid of intersecting majors and minors and pentatonics, which guide his every move.

“Rigney [Miller] learned to speak English and started playing bass around age 14. These events are not related to one another and did not take place at the same time. Rob [Sablotny] was born with a guitar in his hands, and he immediately switched to rust-resistant strings,” states Dingo Weasel’s biography.

The band members bring their multi-instrumental, electric blend of rock to Whiskey Dick’s on Saturday. There is no cover for the show.

Whiskey Dick’s Saloon is located at 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Can’t get enough? The band heads to Reno’s Morris Burner Hostel immediately after their Whiskey Dick’s gig for a 7 a.m. set that comes as part of the venue’s 12-hour New Year’s Steampunk party. Additional information on Dingo Weasel can be found at http://www.facebook.com/dingoweasel.

— Lake Tahoe Action