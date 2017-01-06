Disruption and weather causing delay in delivery of Tahoe Daily Tribune print edition | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Many Tahoe Daily Tribune readers, including those who have the paper delivered directly to their home, will likely experience a delay in receiving the print edition of the paper Friday.

A disruption with the delivery system was compounded by unsafe driving conditions on some roads, which ultimately delayed the delivery of papers to South Lake Tahoe from the printing press in Carson City.

As a result, most single-copy and home-delivery will be delayed Friday. With adverse weather conditions predicted into the weekend, it is possible there could be delays on Saturday as well.

Safety for our drivers and others on the road is a top priority.

We ask for your patience and remind readers that they can always access digital editions of the paper online for free at tahoedailytribune.com.