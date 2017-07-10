Distressed swimmer rescued in Tahoe City | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A distressed swimmer, who apparently suffered a medical issue, was rescued Saturday morning, July 8, off the shore of the Chinquapin Condo complex in Tahoe City, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement.

Firefighter and paramedic Kevin Gilley brought the swimmer ashore using a rescue board, shore zone rescue techniques, and equipment. The swimmer was taken up a steep embankment, and then transported via ambulance to a hospital, the fire protection district said.

The swimmer's condition has not been updated as of Sunday afternoon, July 9.