Bread & Broth seeking donations for South Lake Tahoe Thanksgiving meal

On Monday, Nov. 20, volunteers will serve up a delicious Thanksgiving meal to members of the community. It's a South Lake Tahoe tradition that has continued since 1989.

During those nearly three decades, the Bread & Broth program at St. Theresa Catholic Church has become a pillar in the South Shore community, serving meals to community members in need. The annual Thanksgiving dinner in the Grace Hall is just one small example of the nonprofit's commitment to the community.

Bread & Broth is asking for community donations to supply key ingredients for the meal: carrots, celery, mushrooms, onions, oranges, fresh cranberries, sausage, fried onion toppings and butter. Cash donations are also appreciated.

Contributions should be dropped off at the church rectory during regular office hours: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bread & Broth asks that donations be dropped off by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Bread & Broth expect to serve 300 diners this year. The dinner will take place form 4 – 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20. St. Theresa Grace Hall is located at 1401 Lyons Ave.