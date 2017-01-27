Donut and frozen yogurt shop opens in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The donut shop of Homer Simpson’s dreams just opened in South Lake Tahoe.

After eight months of hard work, Jody Filgo and Sallie Ross-Filgo have transformed a space at the South Y Center into the colorful (and sweet smelling) Rainbow Sprinkles Donut and Frozen Yogurt. The shop welcomed its first customers on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“It’s always been a dream to do the yogurt thing, but since there were no donuts in town, we thought, ‘What can we do that would give it that little extra something?’” said Sallie. “This town needs donuts.”

Jody, who recently retired from her position as chef at the Senior Center after over 21 years, is the woman behind the ever-changing menu of donuts.

From classic glazed and cream-filled to candy-covered and bacon-crusted, the menu of donuts features new and creative options.

“We are still figuring out what we want to do — what’s popular, what people are asking for. They’ve been making different kinds every day,” said Sallie, whose friendly smile greets customers behind the till. “People are welcome to throw out suggestions on our Facebook page.”

In addition to donuts, the shop also offers eight flavors of frozen yogurt, including dairy-free and no-added sugar options, and an extensive toppings bar. Customers can wash down the sweets with Carson Valley-brewed Alpen Sierra Coffee, chai tea, hot chocolate, juice or milk.

Sallie, who also works for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, said the process of getting the business up and running was a labor of love — and one that couldn’t have been done without the support of the community.

The fire department’s Battalion Chief Karl Koeppen and Engineer Ed Roe, for example, built the custom cabinets and counter tops out of a fallen tree they harvested from the forest.

“They are our heroes. Everybody from the fire department contributed something. Everybody. Whether it was putting up a sign or helping with painting,” said Sallie.

“In addition to them being our heroes, we have a very good friend named Ray Loor. Everything that needed to be put together, he did it. He’s learning how to fry donuts and he’s been coming in here every single night and helping Jody — for free, on graveyard — fry donuts because he cares.”

Sallie’s 14-year-old nephew Danny Hoeppner Jr. is another face you’ll see around Rainbow Sprinkles.

“Danny is so good with the customers. He has been hugely helpful. He painted those,” said Sallie, pointing to the rainbow-colored chairs in the shop. “He knows how to fry and decorate and use the cash register. We are really, really proud of him.”

If the intoxicating smell of freshly baked donuts doesn’t bring you in, then surely the friendly service and community feel will.

Rainbow Sprinkles is located at 1036 Emerald Bay Road. The shop is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.