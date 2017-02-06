Douglas County seeks funding for Kingsbury Grade trailhead improvements | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The county is seeking state funding to improve one of Douglas’ most popular trailheads.

Commissioners on Thursday voted unanimously for staff to pursue a State of Nevada Recreational Trails Program Grant worth up to $340,000 for improvements at the Kingsbury Grade North Trailhead. The grant would fund the construction of restrooms and trash receptacles.

The trailhead has an average of 124 visitors per day, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Morgan told the board.

“Without being too graphic, what we have is an open sewage pit trench along this area,” he said. “It is in dire need of improvements.”

If the county receives the grant, restrooms with flush toilets and heated floors to melt snow will be constructed. In addition, the restrooms will automatically lock at night to prevent people sleeping in and vandalizing them, Morgan said. The restrooms would require about $9,000 in recurring annual expenses, he said.

The county will pursue the grant in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Kingsbury General Improvement District and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. It requires a 5 percent local match.

The trailhead is located at the top of Andria Way off Highway 207 (Kingsbury Grade.) It serves the Tahoe Rim Trail and Genoa Peak Road.

If the grant is awarded, the improvements will be coordinated with more than $350,000 in paving and parking improvements set to be made by the Forest Service in 2018.