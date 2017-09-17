Lake Tahoe Community College encourages DACA recipients to apply for scholarship

A California nonprofit has set aside funding for community college students who need to renew their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrives (DACA) status before the upcoming deadline, and Lake Tahoe Community College is encouraging its students who meet that criteria to apply.

Mission Asset Fund (MAF), a San Francisco-based nonprofit, recently announced scholarship funds are available to community college students who need to renew their DACA status before Oct. 5, a deadline imposed by the Trump administration, which announced earlier this month that it would be winding down the policy implemented by former President Barack Obama.

MAF, according to a press release, has dedicated scholarship funds specifically to help California community college students, along with CSU and UC students, pay for the $495 DACA renewal fee.

LTCC — which issued a statement in support of DACA recipients, referred to as dreamers, following the DACA decision — encouraged its eligible students to apply as soon as possible so that they do not miss out on the opportunity.

As the Tribune previously reported, the decision to phase out the program and turn the matter over to Congress led some members of the local Hispanic community to feel uneasy.

DACA students who are interested in applying for this scholarship opportunity should visit http://lc4daca.org to learn more and to complete the online application.

Scholarship applicants will need to complete a short questionnaire and provide their documentation of DACA status with an expiration date on or before March 5, 2018 to qualify for the financial aid.

Scholarship applications will be processed the same day they are submitted, and once a student has qualified, checks made out to the Department of Homeland Security will be mailed out overnight, according to a press release.

Funding for the DACA renewal scholarship opportunity for California public college students is provided through the Weingart Foundation. Other philanthropic supporters include the Irvine Foundation, Tipping Point Community, The Chavez Family Foundation, and San Francisco Foundation.

The Trump Administration's DACA decision does not impact a student's ability to attend LTCC or any other California community college, to qualify for an exemption from non-resident tuition fees under AB 540, or to apply for financial aid under the provisions of the California Dream Act.

AB 540 and the California Dream Act are state programs that are entirely separate and distinct from DACA. To learn more about the financial aid opportunities available through the California Dream Act, please visit http://www.ltcc.edu/dreamact.