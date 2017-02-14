El Dorado County accepting nominations for ‘senior of the year’ award | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Do you know an outstanding older adult or a married couple 60 years or older who have performed exemplary work in El Dorado County as a volunteer?

Consider nominating them for the senior of the year award. The annual “senior of the year” award will be presented by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on May 16 in supervisors chambers, located at 330 Fair Lane in Placerville.

The presentation will be hosted by the El Dorado County Area Agency on Aging and the Commission on Aging.

Nominees for the senior of the year award must be El Dorado County residents with active community volunteer service within the last two years. Nomination forms are available at the Placerville Senior Center or on-line at http://www.edcgov.us/HumanServices. For more information, please call 530-621-6255 or send an e-mail to star.walker@edcgov.us.

Submissions must be received by April 21.

This article was provided by El Dorado County.