Emily’s Walk for Hope to raise awareness of suicide prevention

This Sunday, the inaugural Emily's Walk for Hope will be held in South Lake Tahoe to bring awareness and support for those who have lost someone to suicide.

Emily Ann Alessi was born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, and died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 24.

"Myself, her family and local agencies have joined forces to bring an awareness walk for Emily and those lost to suicide so we can walk in memory and honor of them," said Alisa Merino, program coordinator for the Suicide Prevention Network.

The 1.4-mile walk starts and finishes at Lakeview Commons. The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. followed by the walk and a BBQ immediately after.

"Suicide is a preventable epidemic that's hitting our nation so hard. We have to join forces and take a stand because we need our loved ones here tomorrow, and they need to know there's hope and help out there," continued Merino.

Online registration for the walk is closed, but participants can register for the Sept. 10 walk for $20 at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Commons. Children 12 and under walk for free. T-shirts can be purchased for $10. For those that cannot participate in the walk but would like to attend the BBQ, food is $5.

All proceeds will remain in South Lake Tahoe to further Suicide Prevention Network's goals of prevention and stigma reduction.