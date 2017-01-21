Esmaili joins Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe office | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Hesam Esmaili recently joined Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe office.

Dedicated to success and motivated by positive results, Esmaili will take on any challenge that may be in his way of achieving the best results for his clients throughout the South Lake Tahoe region. A true “risk taker” by nature, and a successful businessman, Esmaili knows what it takes to succeed in today’s demanding market.

“I pack a punch with productivity in short bursts of time to seek the long-term results that my clients deserve,” said Esmaili.

His drive to succeed is fueled with a well-balanced background. Esmaili is a home-owner who has also invested in real estate; most of which have been properties in need of repair and upgrades. Through this experience, Esmaili is the ideal Realtor for those seeking an agent who is keenly focused and educated on evaluating and investing in homes in a variety of conditions. Be it through his real estate practice or as a seasoned masseuse, there’s no question his clients feel better when all is said and done.

When time allows, Esmaili shares his love of life throughout the high Sierra with family and friends by his side. Selfless in every sense of the word, Esmaili can be contacted through Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe office.

This article was provided by Chase International. For more information about Chase International, visit http://www.chaseinternational.com.