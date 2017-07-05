Investing in the long haul important for high-quality Tahoe home flooring options | TahoeDailyTribune.com

About the author Kristen Fencl is an award winning professional interior decorator and owner of the Decorating Den Interiors located in Incline Village. Visit decdens.com/kristenf to learn more.

Floors are the second largest and broadest expanse of color in a room — the first being walls, of course.

Floors are also the most permanent feature, replaced less easily and less often than wall treatments or even upholstered furniture. Purchase and installation costs are substantial, so it's important to select floors with an eye to the future.

For many reasons, it's best to consider investing in the best quality possible for your budget — and that doesn't necessarily mean buying the most expensive flooring.

In estimating what you are willing to invest, consider the life span of your floor covering. This will help give you a truer picture of cost and what is truly the most economical for you, your budget and your lifestyle. And by all means, consider using the services of a professional interior decorator to assist you in this important buying decision.

Modern technology has made flooring more attractive, varied and practical. Such natural materials as wood, marble, stone, slate and quartz are still high in initial cost, but may not be in the long run because of their durability.

Man-made flooring materials, meanwhile, such as porcelain, ceramic, vinyl and carpets of synthetic materials come in price ranges able to fit almost any reasonable budget.

Eye-catching area rugs

Have you ever thought about the impact that an area rug — or any sort of flooring, for that matter — can have on your overall design scheme? Light colored floors tend to make your room appear larger, and conversely, darker, richer colors used in flooring will reduce your rooms apparent size.

Here are some great ideas you might want to consider when purchasing new flooring or area rugs for your home or office:

Unbroken expanses: Enlarge your space with a dramatic room-sized area rug.

Create a focal point: Area rugs can make a dramatic room statement!

Call attention to your furniture grouping: Wherever your area rug goes, so does the eye of the beholder.

Area rugs: Form and function: When placed over tile or hardwood floors, area rugs will warm up your room, and help with sound.

At the end of the day, no matter what tactic you try and implement, area rugs are always great way to add texture and pops of color to a room.