Farm Shop in Alpine Meadows now open for summer | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It’s Farm Shop time.

Come support local farms every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 150 Alpine Meadows Road next to the Crest Café in Alpine Meadows.

To celebrate the upcoming summer season, the Tahoe Food Hub’s Farm Shop will have a Seed & Seedling Sale from Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 16.

Get your backyard garden off to a healthy start with seedlings cultivated in the Sierra Foothills. Local farms, Towani Organic Farm in Bangor and Hillview Farm in Auburn, have grown a variety of starter plants perfect for an alpine climate.

Seeds for direct planting will be available from Peaceful Valley in Grass Valley. These are hardy seeds specifically developed for our bioregion.

“Growing a garden in Tahoe can be difficult, but by buying starts from local farms you can extend your backyard gardening season and support small, local agriculture at the same time,” said Linnea Whitney, Farm Shop Manager and Soil Science Specialist.

“Nothing beats truly fresh produce and experiencing the magic of watching plants grow.”

If you need a little help to get started, Slow Food Lake Tahoe offers a variety of garden workshops the third Saturday of every month at the Truckee Community Garden in Truckee Regional Park. Check out their website for a list of topics and dates, slowfoodlaketaheo.org.

The Farm Shop features fresh, local and seasonal fruits and vegetables every week from more than 25 farms within 100 miles of North Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit organization. For more information: http://www.tahoefoodhub.org.