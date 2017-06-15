Father’s Day in Tahoe: Pairing regional activities with craft brews to celebrate | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Sunday, June 18, is the day to celebrate Dad. Apart from getting a standard Father's Day card, show appreciation in true Tahoe fashion by treating Dad to a day spent taking in the region's offerings, which include outdoor activities and, of course, craft beer.

We've done the heavy lifting for you: Check out the following recreation and brew pairings to optimize the day spent with Dad.

Fishing and an IPA

Head out to Caples Lake, Fallen Leaf Lake or your favorite spot on Big Blue itself for a day of fishing and bring along a crowler of South Lake Brewing Company's Angora IPA.

The beer carries notes of mango, tropical fruit and pine forest, emphasizing the mountain feel and approaching summer. With 80-degree temperatures in sight, you'll enjoy relaxing on the boat with this drink in hand and bonding with Dad.

Post-mountain Pale Ale

If you and Dad are active, consider tearing up one of Tahoe's many mountain biking trails or hitting up a lengthy hike prior to lounging after a day's hard work with Alibi Ale Works' Pale Ale.

The drink — described as citrusy and piney via the brewery's website — serves as the perfect refresher after burning calories under a hot summer sun.

Relaxing with an Amber Ale

Are you the type of person who prefers to lazily take in Tahoe's scenery by means of a lakeside hammock? Grab a growler of Sidellis Lake Tahoe's OB Amber and settle in — the "original brew" is perfect for easy drinking with its mix of five malts and light hops.

Another pick from Sidellis is the Clockwork White Ale. Modeled after a traditional witbier, the drink's orange flavor is fitting for the season.

Party with variety

Calling all social butterflies: Lake Tahoe AleWorX is hosting a Father's Day Sierra Nevada Tap Takeover on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dads receive a free pint of AleWorX's own Cali Common — an unfiltered and hoppy lager — upon arrival, and the taproom is the first in the region to release all 12 Sierra Nevada Beer Camp brews.

Check out the Lake Tahoe AleWorX Facebook page for the details.