Escobar Training Grounds in South Lake Tahoe offers free self-defense classes for women

On the heels of its 10th anniversary, Escobar Training Grounds kicked off a new program this August — a free weekly self-defense and martial arts class for women.

"We're trying to make it accessible to all women. It's really intimidating to just come into an MMA [mixed martial arts] gym, or any kind of fighting gym, so we wanted to get their feet in the door," said Dory Escobar, who owns the gym with her husband Cory.

Over the years, Escobar has worked closely with Live Violence Free — a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse in South Lake Tahoe — by putting on free, limited-time self-defense courses. Now, Escobar is offering these self-defense courses every Friday at the gym.

"We actually have a ton of women that work at Live Violence Free that come and train here," said Cory. "Seeing how much the women that work there have progressed in their martial arts, we wanted to make it friendly and easy for other women to come gain a little bit of knowledge that might come in handy one day."

The course will incorporate techniques from different forms of martial arts like karate, boxing and jiu jitsu, according to instructor Jordan Kramer.

"They will learn all different martial arts styles that apply to defending themselves — everything from how to get off the ground to keeping people from getting you on the ground in the first place," explained Kramer.

"We are also teaching awareness — awareness of situations, what to do, what not to do, how to carry yourself, confidence," added Dory.

The course is offered every Friday from 6-7 p.m. for women and girls ages 13 and older.

Escobar Training Grounds is located at 972 Tallac Ave. in South Lake Tahoe.