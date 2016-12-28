Fire destroys Lake Tahoe ski resort lodge; Homewood closed indefinitely | TahoeDailyTribune.com

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Homewood Mountain Resort on Tahoe’s West Shore will remain closed until further notice following a structure fire that sparked during the early morning hours Wednesday at the ski resort.

“The mountain will be on hold until further notice due to fire at the South Lodge,” according to a statement from Homewood General Manager Kevin Mitchell. “… We apologize for the inconvenience, but our team is working hard to get our operations up as soon as possible. (North Tahoe Fire Department) is advising to stay clear of the South Lodge.”

According to a Facebook post from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, crews responded at 3:02 a.m. to a “heavily involved structure fire” at Homewood’s South Lodge.

Further resources were ordered from North Lake Tahoe and Truckee Fire protection districts and the Squaw Valley Fire Department, according to the post.

“No injuries have been reported, and fire suppression efforts managed to keep the fire isolated to a single structure,” fire officials said.

As of about 7 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still working to knock down the dire, and several resources and engines remained on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While Highway 89 is open, officials urge travelers to be cautious due to icy conditions this morning throughout the Truckee-Tahoe region.

Tahoe Ski Bowl Way is closed as of Wednesday morning.