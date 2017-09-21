First snow of 2017-18 season falls in mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe (video)

There is still one more day of summer, but you might not know it by looking up at the mountains surrounding Tahoe.

The sun came up Thursday morning to reveal a light dusting on Mount Tallac and elsewhere in the Sierra Nevada.

A webcam at Kirkwood Mountain Resort showed a solid late-September dusting of snow, while other Tahoe-area resorts took to social media with photos and videos showing a fresh coat of snow.

For more than a week, the forecast from the National Weather Service in Reno has predicted end-of-the-week snow in some areas of the Sierra Nevada.

That news has prompted excitement from snow-depraved skiers and boarder who still have fresh memories of the epic 2016-17 winter.

National Weather Service forecaster Hanna Chandler says several inches of snow are expected in elevations of at least 6,000 feet of the Northern Sierra.

Images from a webcam maintained by the Yosemite Conservancy shows snow covered peaks, including the park’s landmark Half Dome.

The Weather Service says snow is falling in elevations of around 7,000 feet along the Interstate 80 and U.S. 50 corridors.

Buenos Dias @SPaulsonKTVU #StokeLevelRising with the first snow on the deck on #TahoeSouth Temps low 30°s, clear skies

Stay’n Thirsty

Coop pic.twitter.com/Pb2886OBgG — Coop@KirkwoodMtn (@KirkwoodMtn) September 21, 2017

Welcome back, Winter! First snow came not a day too soon. It’s going to be a good season… pic.twitter.com/dOogRWVGGb — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) September 21, 2017

Last day of summer = First snow of the season! pic.twitter.com/PVqfVfXrNt — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) September 21, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.